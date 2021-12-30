Louisiana reported the highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, shattering a pandemic record for new infections for the second day in a row, as the highly-contagious omicron variant rips across the state.

There were 8,455 confirmed cases and an additional 4,012 probable COVID cases reported in the Department of Health's noon update.

The virus' rapid spread is fueling a rise in hospitalizations, with 762 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of nearly 150% from a week ago, according to Health Department data.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the surge at a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. with hospital leaders across the state.

Hospitalizations remain low by historic standards — the number of hospitalized patients rose above 3,020 at the height of the delta wave over the summer — but its rapid rise is raising concerns that the continued spread of the virus could once again strain health care resources.

About 75% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.

There are early indications that the omicron variant causes milder illness than previous versions, experts say, and that the combination of the vaccine and the booster seems to protect people from its worst effects.

However, Louisiana continues to lag in its vaccination rates, ranking 45th in the nation for its inoculations, according to federal data. Statewide, slightly more than 50% of the population is considered fully vaccinated. That includes around 24% of kids age 5 to 17.

Around 16% of the population has received a booster, according to state data.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce Thursday whether he'll issue stricter statewide mitigation measures. A mask mandate for public indoor spaces — including for K-12 schools — expired at the end of October, though doctors have urged the public to mask-up to slow the latest omicron-fueled spread. Students will return to the classroom after winter break Monday.

Louisiana also reported two more deaths from the coronavirus Thursday. There have been 13,019 confirmed COVID-related deaths and 1,967 probable COVID-related deaths in Louisiana since the start of the pandemic.