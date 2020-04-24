The makers of Lysol have issued a warning to the general public advising them that "under no circumstance" should cleaning products and disinfectants be injected into the human body to treat the novel coronavirus.
The warning comes after President Donald Trump's daily press briefing on Thursday, where the president suggested the possibility of administering an "injection" to disinfect a patient diagnosed with COVID-19.
"I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute," Trump said to Bill Bryan during the briefing. "And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."
RB — the makers of Lysol and Dettol — were quick to offset the president's comments, warning their products should only be used as directed.
As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.
Click here to read the full statement from Lysol.