Graduate student Joanna Barnes Hynes finally qualified to be tested for the novel coronavirus in Baton Rouge after consulting family, friends and her doctor throughout the weekend. Now, as her symptoms worsen days later, she's still waiting for the results.
The 44-year-old was among the first to receive a test in Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus parking lot Monday, after suffering through a fever that started last Friday. She was tested only after reporting her symptoms to her doctor, getting screened for the flu at Baton Rouge Clinic and then receiving the appropriate referral.
Tests are only administered on weekdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for people who have contacted their primary doctors first and gotten a signed order. On Tuesday, the site shut down after less than an hour when they ran out of testing kits. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement that within the first two days of operation, nearly 400 patients were tested for COVID-19.
It was a hectic weekend, Hynes said, beginning with fever symptoms Friday night. Hynes called her doctor, self-quarantined and did her best to minimize the spread of what she believes may be COVID-19.
She has not traveled either domestically or internationally recently, but said she may have picked something up when she visited a Grand Coteau retreat center in early March.
While Hynes says she feels miserable — suffering from a sore throat, fever and shortness of breath — she believes that if she does have COVID-19, she will be able to push through without intensive care. A self-described “health nut” who completed a 10K in January, Hynes does not fall into the high-risk category of people who are more vulnerable to the virus.
“I know that what I’m experiencing might be surprising and uncommon and uncomfortable as a healthy 40-something,” Hynes said. “But it’s nowhere near needing oxygen or breathing treatment.”
She was told there would be a 3- to 5-day wait for her results and that her primary care provider would receive the information, which would then be passed on to her. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hynes had not received word about the test.
Despite the new availability, some sick people have not qualified for a test. Leah Couvillion, 34, has a number of symptoms associated with COVID-19, including headaches, vomiting, cough, sore throat and congestion. Tuesday morning, she tested negative for the flu.
However, Couvillion has only a low-grade fever and was told she does not qualify for the COVID-19 test. If Couvillion lived alone, this might not be a problem. But she has two small daughters, one of whom has Down syndrome. At 12 months old, her daughter has been to the hospital roughly 15 times, Couvillion said.
“I just feel like if she gets something like this, she has no chance,” Couvillion said. “She can’t even get through a cold on her own.”
Couvillion believes she may have picked up what she fears is the virus while traveling last week. She had taken her daughter to Boston Children’s Hospital just as COVID-19 cases began building and people started worrying about air travel.
After her symptoms surfaced this weekend, Couvillion has done her best to disinfect the house, stay away from her children and take them outside occasionally for fresh air. But she can’t isolate herself fully because her husband works, so she has to stay home with her children.
“I don’t know what else to do. I’m scared for both of my kids, but mainly the one that won’t live through it,” Couvillion said. “I know it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just not fair. It’s not right.”
All she can do is wear a mask when attending to her baby and inform a doctor if her condition worsens.
One Baton Rouge man, who declined to be named, is worried for his 62-year-old mother who has underlying conditions while ill with COVID-19 symptoms. She tested negative for the flu on Monday and was finally able to receive her COVID-19 test Wednesday afternoon.
The man says the grueling process of trying to figure out how to even access a test has left his family anxious and stressed. In the meantime, his mother was told to wait for her results.
“Mom’s not getting any better,” he said. ”She just wants answers.”