The Louisiana Department of Insurance is dispelling false COVID vaccine-related information after a rumor on social media spread that said getting the coronavirus vaccine would prevent payment on life insurance policies.
Various posts on social media platforms alleged that people who received a vaccine would not be paid their death benefit on existing policies, according to a statement released on Thursday.
Other rumors were also circulating that those who got the shot could not get new life insurance and that life insurance policies do not cover death due to COVID.
All of these rumors are false, according to LDI.
"These rumors are untrue, and your life insurance investments are not affected by your decision to be vaccinated against COVID-19," said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.
LDI clarified that Louisiana'a insurance laws do not allow for exclusions based a person receiving a vaccine or exclusion based on death due to disease.
Any other life insurance questions relating to the coronavirus vaccine can be answered by contacting LDI Consumer Advocacy at 1-800-259-5300.