Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed an executive order waiving a sign ordinance to show support for small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
Broome's order temporarily suspends the parish’s sign ordinance for 120 days, according to a press release from her office. This will provide businesses an opportunity to advertise adjustments to their services on signs in the public right-of-way.
“If this temporary measure leads a business to attract even a few more customers, then it was worth it to support our local small business owners," Broome said. "The more we can do now, the easier it will be for our businesses to recover.”
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber endorsed the change.
