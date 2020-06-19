Multiple bars and restaurants near the LSU campus in baton Rouge have temporarily closed as a result of coronavirus.
On Thursday, two Tigerland bars announced they were closing after patrons tested positive for Covid-19.
And on Friday, popular bar/restaurant The Chimes announced it was closing its campus location.
See a list below:
The Chimes: Announced Friday it will close out of precaution due to an influx of coronavirus cases near LSU. It did not announce a reopening date.
JL's Place: Announced Thursday it will close for a week to test employees for the coronavirus and to have the bars professionally cleaned.
Reggie's: Announced Thursday it will close for a week to test employees for the coronavirus and to have the bars professionally cleaned.
