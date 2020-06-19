BR.tigerland.adv HS 020.JPG
Multiple bars and restaurants near the LSU campus in baton Rouge have temporarily closed as a result of coronavirus.

On Thursday, two Tigerland bars announced they were closing after patrons tested positive for Covid-19. 

And on Friday, popular bar/restaurant The Chimes announced it was closing its campus location.

See a list below:

The Chimes: Announced Friday it will close out of precaution due to an influx of coronavirus cases near LSU. It did not announce a reopening date.

JL's Place: Announced Thursday it will close for a week to test employees for the coronavirus and to have the bars professionally cleaned.

Reggie's: Announced Thursday it will close for a week to test employees for the coronavirus and to have the bars professionally cleaned.

