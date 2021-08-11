Teachers in Central are starting the new school year making $2,000 more a year in salary, while teachers in Baker will receive $6,800 extra in pay, though almost all of it is one-time money.

This higher pay in these two suburban Baton Rouge school districts includes a state-funded $800 teacher pay raise for public school educators across Louisiana as well as additional local and federal money.

Central’s pay raise, approved Monday by its school board, brings the starting salary for new teachers there to $48,500 a year. Its salaries are now among the best in the Baton Rouge region, with only starting teachers in Iberville, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes making more.

As recently as January 2020, starting teachers in Central were making almost $7,000 less than they will now.

The base salary for starting teachers in Baker has increased as well, to $39,803 a year, all of it from the $800 state pay raise. Baker, however, is also adding a $6,000 one-time salary supplement for its certificated and professional staff. That will bring the overall pay of starting teachers in Baker in 2021-22 to almost $46,000. It’s to be paid out in four installments starting Sept. 25.

Both districts are increasing pay for support workers as well. Central support workers’ base salary will increase $1,000 — $400 from a statewide pay raise, $600 from district funds. Baker support workers will receive the $400 state pay raise, plus a payout of $3,000 this school year.

Central, which has almost 5,000 students, has historically lagged behind other area districts in pay. Superintendent Jason Fountain said district leaders have been looking for ways to increase employee pay and increase compensation in other areas, such as stipends for coaches and facilitators of extracurricular activities at middle schools.

“We’re trying to compensate our employees but do it in a fiscally responsible manner,” Fountain said.

Baker Superintendent De’Ette Perry said the raises are meant to reward the hard work of district employees.

“No one will be omitted or left out,” Perry said.

The money also gives the small Baker district, home to about 1,100 students, a better chance to find teachers when schools all over are struggling to find people.

“In order for students to achieve, they must have teachers,” Perry said.

Both Ascension and Iberville parishes recently approved local pay raises for their school employees in addition to the state raise.

Ascension in July matched the state’s raise. So its teachers are now making $1,600 more than last year and support workers are making $800 more. The overall cost is $5.1 million, split evenly between state and local funds. Its starting teacher salary is now $47,283.

Iberville in April opted for a $1,000 across-the-board pay raise for all school employees, costing about $1.1 million, in addition to the state pay raise. Already tops in the region, its starting teacher salary has increased by $1,800 to $52,506 a year.

Central and Baker are drawing on different pots of money to better compensate their employees. Both were formerly part of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, but have charted different paths since gaining independence, with Central steadily growing in enrollment and Baker slowly declining.

Central is relying on an estimated $800,000 increase in local property tax revenue. It is generating this revenue thanks to a decision by its board to “roll forward” its school property tax rate to 36.43 mills overall and thereby reap the benefit of the reassessment of all property in Central in 2020. Previously, the district had always allowed millages to “roll back,” meaning rates reset at a lower level to raise no more money than was raised the year before. If that had happened this year, the millage rate would have been 32.48.

Even with the roll forward, Central property taxpayers pay substantially lower rates than they paid when those property taxes were first levied.

In a statement, Board President James Gardner said pay raises are needed if Central wants to provide students with a “world-class education.”

“Every year, our district must compete for the area’s best educators,” Gardner said. “This pay increase helps to keep us competitive, and we hope it sends a strong message to our employees that we recognize their hard work and dedication, especially during these challenging times, and we want to reward them where we can.”

Baker, by contrast, is drawing on federal COVID-19 relief money to fund its one-time payout to its employees. Perry estimated the overall cost at $900,000.

In Central, sales tax collections increased last year and the district also received federal relief. Fountain, however, was uncomfortable relying on either of those sources, since the sales tax growth might prove temporary and the federal money won’t last.

“With a recurring cost, you have to have a recurring source of money,” he said.