Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that while he has no immediate plans to require the use of masks in public to combat the coronavirus restaurant and other workers may be directed to do so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a change from its earlier stance, has recommended that the public wear masks and the governor has too.

However, some states are mandating their use generally or while visiting certain areas, like grocery stores.

"Whether I would mandate individuals to wear a mask I am not certain," he said.

"We are going to look at what the CDC recommendations are on this," Edwards said.

The governor's current stay-at-home order, which applies to all but "essential" workers, extends through April 30.

Edwards has said repeatedly that what happens next will be announced several days before the end of the month but that it is too soon to tell how any current directives will be loosened.

The governor said he has been generally pleased by the number of people wearing protection to help combat the spread of the virus.

"I am told that more and more individuals are choosing to wear a mask in public," he said.

"It is something we should wrap our minds around. It is going to be the normal for some time."

The governor traveled to Monroe and other parts of northeast Louisiana after tornadoes touched down on Easter Sunday.

"When I was in Monroe nobody came close to where I was that didn't have a mask on," Edwards said.

"I am not sure if that is the way it is everywhere."

Edwards made his comments during his daily briefing on the virus, and he formally issued his proclamation that public schools will not re-open in the current academic year.

Acting State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux, who appeared with Edwards, said key issues will be left to local educators, including assessments on where students stand academically and whether summer school classes are needed.

The governor emphasized that distance learning will continue in schools statewide, either high- or low-tech.

"This is not the end of learning for the academic year," he said.

"It is just the end of students going to physical campuses for the remainder of the spring semester."

He added, "Remote learning will continue and, we will all work together to make sure that our students do not fall behind academically. In addition, we expect that school systems will continue to provide nutrition and meals for students.”

Scioneaux said local educators are to use the final six weeks of the school year to identify learning levels of students -- a key concern.

She also said local officials are to map plans for any additional academic time.

Some superintendents have suggested summer school as a way to address possible learning gaps, especially since internet access varies statewide and makes online education impossible in some areas.

Scioneaux said whether widespread summer school classes are needed is also best left to district-level educators.

Sandy Holloway, president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Wednesday she has named two BESE members -- Preston Castille and Ashley Ellis -- to serve as liaisons with the state Department of Education on how academics will unfold amid the schools closure.

Edwards announced earlier this week that public schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year -- late May.

The governor initially shuttered schools effective March 16 as part of efforts to stem the spread of the virus and later extended his order through April 30.

The move to keep classrooms closed was backed by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, leaders of BESE and the Louisiana School Boards Association.

All three groups said health concerns prompted their calls as well as practical problems re-starting schools for what would generally be for three weeks.

State education leaders have said action is needed to avoid students missing nine weeks of classroom instruction.

But Dannie P. Garrett III, an attorney for the LSBA, said that is overstating the gap.

In an email, Garrett noted that standardized tests were set to run through April 9, most districts planned to take off the following week and that there is "very little academic instruction that takes place after the end-of-year assessments have been completed."

"The point remains that, as a practical matter, students only lost two weeks of instruction prior to the beginning of the end-of-the-year assessments," he said.

The annual exams were canceled because of the coronavirus.