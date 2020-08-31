The East Baton Rouge Parish school system plans to announce Tuesday whether it will soon move from virtual-only to some in-person instruction, or whether the novel coronavirus is still too prevalent to make that move.

As Louisiana saw a resurgence of coronavirus cases, public schools in Baton Rouge and New Orleans all started the 2020-21 school year offering 100% virtual instruction through at least Labor Day. Most other public schools in the state, however, have open for at least some in-person instruction.

Seven new coronavirus cases reported this past week among Baton Rouge school employees Seven more East Baton Rouge Parish school employees tested positive for the coronavirus last week, bringing to 29 the number of confirmed case…

As of noon Friday, a total of 29 East Baton Rouge Parish school employees had tested positive for the virus. Seven more employees reported positive tests over the previous week, according to a weekly virus report the school has been releasing each Friday.

The weekly report shows counts by day, but does not disclose which school or site those employees worked at or their identities. Cases were reported on four of the past seven days. Only Wednesday and Thursday produced no new cases.

The 29 positive cases so far represent 0.5% of the district’s roughly 5,700 employees, who reported back to work from summer break on Aug. 3.

New Orleans public schools on Friday announced they will start in-person instruction for younger students, prekindergarten to fourth grade, for five days a week starting Sept. 14, and will seek to bring in older students by mid-October. New Orleans was the center of the initial coronavirus outbreak, but has suffered less during the virus’s summer resurgence.

East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Leslie Brown has sketched out similar plans, with an in-person reopening starting with younger students and those with special needs. As to when, Brown has said that depends on a variety of factors, including whether the virus is clearly on the decline over a 10-to-14 day period.

Judging whether the virus is truly on the decline was complicated this past week by hurricanes Marco and Laura, which shut down testing sites across the state. Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Friday that the site closures mean “we’re basically going to be blind for this week.”

St. Helena Parish, another Capital region school district that’s been virtually only this school year is likely to make a decision late this week on when to return to in-person instruction. Superintendent Kelli Joseph said she’s also had some employees test positive.

“We are still at a standstill and we won’t make a move until we see that the majority of our students and families are healthy,” Joseph said.