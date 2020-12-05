Early on in the pandemic, Louisiana embarked on what was thought to be a key part of the state’s effort to contain the coronavirus and keep cases low until a vaccine was produced: Contact tracing.

Seven months and $30 million later, the program has not produced the type of results health experts initially wanted. Fewer than a third of people reached by the hundreds of contact tracers have shared close contacts, according to data provided by the Louisiana Department of Health, though the rate has improved slightly in recent months. And the number of people reached is still lower than 70% of cases.

In all, the program has successfully reached a little over 47,000 people identified as close contacts of people infected with COVID-19, meaning the state has spent about $632 per person.

Meanwhile, the virus has come roaring back twice in Louisiana since the initial wave of cases in New Orleans, surging once in the summer and again in recent weeks, killing more than 6,000 Louisiana residents since the first case was discovered, in March.

Susanne Straif-Bourgeois, a former Louisiana Department of Health official who now teaches epidemiology at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans, suggested with the vaccine so close, the contact tracing money could be better used elsewhere.

Straif-Bourgeois noted less than a third of people reached by the Health Department contact tracers provided close contacts, which she called a “fairly low number.”

“With the increase of the number of cases and with test positivity going up I’m really not sure the work they have to do, these contracts ... are really worth their time because it’s all over at that point,” she said in a recent interview.

“I really don’t think (contact tracing) works in pandemic circumstances,” she said. “Clearly, I don’t think it worked as we would have hoped it could have worked.”

The callers hired by the state to do the work face several roadblocks. Aly Neel, a Health Department spokeswoman, said the largest barrier is a lack of accurate contact information. The phone numbers provided by testing centers and other health providers are often missing or inaccurate. The agency does have an inbound line where people can proactively call, she said, and 118,667 calls were made from June 1 to Nov. 17.

Plus, Straif-Bourgeois said as restrictions were lifted and businesses like bars reopened, many of the people who became infected fell through the cracks of the contact tracing program because they didn’t technically meet the definition of a “close contact,” which the CDC defines as being within 6 feet of the person for 15 minutes. As health experts have learned more about the virus, Straif-Bourgeois said they have discovered that the virus can circulate widely in an indoor setting like a bar, and businesses in Louisiana aren’t required to take down names of patrons for contact tracing purposes.

Louisiana’s struggles aren’t unique. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent down new guidance recently to help states prioritize which people to call, as the virus surges nationwide and contact tracers remain overwhelmed with huge case numbers.

The CDC said health departments experiencing a surge of COVID-19 should focus contact tracing efforts on household contacts exposed in the past six days and people living, working or visiting congregate living facilities, like nursing homes, or other places with the potential to spread the virus rapidly.

“As resources allow,” health departments should then turn their focus to people outside the household who are at increased risk of severe illness because of age or medical conditions, those part of a cluster of cases and people exposed to COVID-19 in the past six days. The lowest-priority people for contact tracing efforts should be those with positive test results in the past 14 days and all contacts exposed to those people in the past 14 days.

“If more than 14 days have elapsed since specimen collection, case investigation and contact tracing should not be pursued unless there are unique circumstances associated with the person tested,” the CDC guidance said. Those unique circumstances include people part of a congregate facility, high density workplace or health care setting.

Louisiana Department of Health spokesman Sean Ellis said contact tracing for congregate settings is handled by the facilities themselves. And the agency is prioritizing cases that are more recent and “areas of the state that are more vulnerable,” he said.

“However, at this time, we attempt to reach all cases that we receive within 24 days of their test collection date,” Ellis said. Ellis added the agency contacts cases up to 24 days after the positive test because that is the maximum amount of time it could contact someone who had been exposed by the end of quarantine, and it allows the agency to collect information on possible outbreaks. The CDC recommends people stay home for 14 days after their last contact with someone with COVID-19, though that time frame can be shortened without symptoms.

“While we acknowledge there is room for improvement, the number of people who are completing interviews and providing contacts has improved as the public has become more aware of the benefits of contact tracing,” Ellis said.

Ellis added contact tracing is a “proven public health practice” that has been used in Louisiana and elsewhere for years. “The best tools that we have right now in stemming the spread of COVID-19 are testing, isolation and quarantine and contact tracing plays a key role in the success of these efforts.”

In June and July, fewer than 20% of people interviewed by the Health Department shared close contacts with the contact tracers, according to the data. The low rates came even as the governor loosened restrictions on June 4, reopening bars and moving most other businesses to 50% capacity. That loosening precipitated another surge of the virus in the summer that prompted the governor to close bars and issue a statewide mask mandate.

In recent months, the number of people providing contacts to the agency has ticked up, to 48% in October and 44% in November, through the 13th.