In a message to public school districts, state education leaders Thursday spelled out steps local educators need to take if they plan to temporarily close schools because of the novel coronavirus.
UPDATE: LSU officials announce switch from in-class to online instruction, citing coronavirus
The notice includes contact names, telephone numbers and other information for public health officials in nine districts statewide for consultation about the virus.
It also provides information on how local educators are to notify the state Department of Education in case of school closures or if face-to-face instruction is replaced by online learning.
The details are spelled out by Acting State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux, who is in her first day on the current job.
Former state Superintendent of Education John White resigned effective Wednesday.
The advisory noted that Gov. John Bel Edwards has the authority to suspend school attendance rules on a temporary basis during an emergency.
State officials also announced that four education meetings set for March have been cancelled or rescheduled.
The 2020 Teacher Leader Summit set for May 27-29 remains on schedule but officials are recommending that those planning to attend should avoid non-refundable travel arrangements.
More information is available at www.louisianabelives.com