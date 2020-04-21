East Baton Rouge Parish has now surpassed 100 coronavirus-related deaths, the coroner announced Tuesday morning.

The coroner's office reported an additional seven people have died from COVID-19 related illnesses in 24 hours. The total number of deaths in the parish is now 104.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said in a release that the patients ranged from age 61 to 94, all with underlying conditions. These conditions can include hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, high cholesterol and people who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea.

Three of the patients announced in Tuesday's release died in local nursing homes, and one died at a hospice facility. Clark has said how vulnerable the elderly are to COVID-19, reminding parish residents to consider this population when they practice social distancing.

"As the country, as the state, even as the parish begins to discuss how we are going to re-open our economy and get back to what we consider a normal life, what’s very important is that we remember this vulnerable population," Clark said.

Clark had voiced his optimism in a Monday press conference that the daily death count decreased to two deaths per day by 10 a.m., noting that the next five days would be critical to determine whether social distancing measures were working.

Following the updated daily death count, Chief Investigator Shane Evans said it is too soon to draw conclusions about the latest numbers and what they mean for the parish.

