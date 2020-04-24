It's Friday, and you deserve a break after a long week.

So why not kickstart the weekend by ordering takeout from some great area restaurants? And you'll also be boosting their business as their dining rooms continue to be shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are three takeout suggestions for today:

Randy Montalbano's Seafood & Catering

Though you can't gather around a table with friends and family for a good, old-fashioned crawfish boil, that doesn't mean you have to deny yourself the pleasure of eating mudbugs.

We're looking at the boiled crawfish on the menu at Randy Montalbano's Seafood & Catering, 12740 Florida Blvd. The crawfish is boiled by the pound, and prices vary according to market value, but it's a popular takeout choice. The boiled shrimp, sold at $13.99 a pound, also is a delicious option.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 272-7900 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Visit montalbanoseafood.com to see the full menu.

Isabella's Pizzeria

If you're craving several different kinds of pizza and wishing you can wrap them into one pie, Isabella's Pizzeria, 10330 Airline Highway, has you covered with its Four Seasons pizza.

Ropes of dough divide the Four Seasons into one quarter each of garlic herb sauce, tomato and basil; green onion sausage, roasted red pepper and caramelized onions; shrimp, crawfish and roasted garlic; and a Spinach combo. You can order a 14-inch for $19.95 and a 16-inch for $22.95.

Place your order by calling (225) 295-3501 between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. or visit isabellaspizzeria.net for the full menu.

Yogurtland

Now, time for some dessert.

Yogurtland, the self-serve frozen yogurt franchise, is ready to take your order.

Its roster and topping bar has an option for everyone — even vegans — to start your weekend right.

Call Yogurtland, 7474 Corporate Blvd., at (225) 636-5551 between noon and 9 p.m. or the 4250 Burbank Drive shop at (225) 366-6660 between 11 a.m. and midnight.

You can also visit yogurt-land.com or place delivery orders through Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Ubereats.

