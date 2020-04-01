Almost five decades had passed since Sudesh Mahajan left India after college, filled with ambition and determined to chase the American dream.

It was a quiet Monday evening at his Baton Rouge home. He hadn't been feeling well and was having trouble breathing, but still he presented a stubborn front, insisting he didn't need to be hospitalized until his son convinced him otherwise.

Mahajan, 73, was admitted to the hospital that night with coronavirus symptoms. Before dawn the next morning, he was intubated and sedated, unable to breathe on his own.

The sudden decline left his wife and two sons in disbelief. Just a few days earlier, he had been heading into the office as usual, going about his normal routines. He took medication for diabetes and high blood pressure but was generally in good health.

Mahajan would spend the next five days fighting for his life in a hospital bed, unable to receive visitors because of strict protocols to prevent further spread of the virus. His relatives had no choice but to track his condition from afar, waiting in distant limbo while this man who had given them so much — their family's pillar of strength and generosity — took his last breaths.

They were told Sunday that he was the latest Baton Rouge resident to succumb to the novel coronavirus, which has now claimed almost 300 lives across Louisiana.

"We wanted to see him so badly, even just to hold his hand or hug him," his son Rajan Mahajan said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. "That was the hardest part, just not being there."

Doctors and nurses at hospitals nationwide have described the tragic and unfamiliar experience of watching their patients suffer alone. Some hospital staff are now scrambling to make sure people get one last phone call before being placed on a ventilator.

Sudesh Mahajan's relatives said they would have talked to him all night, as long as possible, in the hours before he was intubated. If only they had known how fast his condition would deteriorate.

They were able to say their goodbyes over the phone days later, but he was unconscious then and unable to respond.

Louisiana officials: Beware false reports about closed hunting season, fishing fines The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Wednesday warned against believing false reports of increased fishing fines and closed hunting seasons during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We hope he was able to hear us before he died," said Sajan Mahajan, his other son. "We wanted him to know he wasn't dying alone."

In the days leading up to his death, family members had been calling the hospital for frequent updates on his condition, inquiring about clinical trials or studies that could give him access to experimental treatments, and hoping for the best — all while experiencing coronavirus symptoms themselves.

They're recovering now but remain quarantined for the time being, unable to organize a traditional Hindu cremation ceremony, which involves having relatives present when the body is cremated. That's supposed to happen within 24 hours of a person's death, but in this case the timeline has been extended because of delays with the parish coroner's office obtaining medical records and releasing the body.

"Nothing is normal," Sajan said. "Only once all this is over can we have a proper ceremony and remembrance. … Hopefully that will bring some closure."

Baton Rouge General creates fund to support coronavirus response; here's how to donate Baton Rouge General's charitable foundation is setting up a "COVID-19 Operations Fund" to accept donations from the public to support the imme…

He said what's most frustrating is that some people still aren't heeding directions from state and national leaders to stay home and practice social distancing, even as the death toll continues to rise.

"Only after the first wave of deaths, like my dad — that's when people start realizing this is real," he said. "There's always gonna be a first wave in every community. They're the canary in the coal mine for everybody else."

The family also noted the American federal government's slow response to the pandemic, which resulted in widespread testing shortages and likely allowed the virus to spread for weeks undetected. Other countries have responded with more urgency. Those include India, which imposed a swift nationwide lockdown last week with just over 500 confirmed cases.

Sudesh was a young man when he left his home country to earn his master's degree in nuclear engineering from LSU. His parents pleaded with him not to go, but he wasn't deterred. He later returned to India to get married and brought his new wife back with him to Baton Rouge, where they have lived ever since.

He spent decades as a software designer for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, starting when computers were still considered emerging technology, and worked part time as a tax consultant and bookkeeper. He was still working at a local H&R Block up until his death.

His family said the public needs to realize that many of the people dying from coronavirus aren't as frail as one might think. Sudesh was in his 70s and being treated for chronic underlying conditions but he was still strong and vibrant, still totally functional and planning to be around for years to come.

"We are going to miss him forever," said his wife, Ranjana Mahajan. "Our lives have changed so drastically. How could we ever imagine something like this could come from another part of the globe and cause this kind of pain."