Why not let someone else do the cooking tonight? Since the coronavirus pandemic closed dining rooms, area restaurants have focused on takeout and delivery service. Many restaurants have opened their outdoor dining areas so customers can eat their takeout orders onsite.
We know you're hungry, so check out our suggestions for today's takeout:
French Market Bistro
French Market Bistro, 16645 Highland Road, is offering a limited menu of savory choices, but today we have our eye on its aged filet mignon ($44 for 7 ounces and $48 for 9 ounces). You can add sides for an extra charge, and you can precede it with a plentiful choice of starters, soups and salads.
Call (225) 753-3500 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to place your order, and visit FrenchMarketBistro.com to see the menu.
Acme Oyster House
You can order oysters in a variety of ways from Acme Oyster House, 3535 Perkins Road, but why not try its fried seafood platter? It has fried oysters, but also includes shrimp and fish ($21.95).
Is your stomach growling yet? Ours is, which is why we're going to call (225) 906-2372 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to place our takeout order. To see what else is on the menu, visit acmeoyster.com.
Cafe DuJour @ The Whistle Stop
We have good news for fans of Cafe DuJour @ The Whistle Stop, 101 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs. The sandwich shop reopens today after closing its doors in March.
The phones are ready for takeout orders, which can be eaten at tables in the cafe's patio area. The caprese sandwich made with fresh mozerella, sliced tomatoes and pesto with your choice of ham or chicken on ciabatta bread ($7.50) sure looks good to us.
Call (225) 271-8801 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. to place your takeout order. Check out the full menu at facebook.com/CafeDuJourAtTheWhistleStop.
Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.