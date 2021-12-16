After a quick tour of Glen Oaks High School, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sat down in the school library Thursday morning with six students who’d been chosen to have a conversation with him about their thoughts on school.

“I’m going to meet a lot of very, very important people today but the most important people I will see today is you,” Cardona declared.

But first the top education official in the country had a burning question: “Who’s the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time)? Michael Jordan or Lebron James.”

Michael won.

The visit to Glen Oaks High is part of a two-day visit by Cardona. Before Glen Oaks, Cardona toured two other Baton Rouge schools, Mayfair Lab and McKinley Middle Magnet. On Friday, Cardona is going to New Orleans, where he plans to visit an early learning center and a recreation center.

Cardona said he was impressed by the Baton Rouge schools he visited Thursday.

“Every visit here shows what good leadership looks like, what a good system looks like and what recovery looks like across the country,” he said.

This is Cardona's first visit to Louisiana, he said, and it’s the 25th state he’s visited since he was appointed Secretary of Education in March. Throughout the Louisiana tour, he has been accompanied by U.S. Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans.

Cardona spoke at times about the Build Back Better legislation that is awaiting approval in the U.S. Senate, which has several provisions dealing with education.

“We’re hoping that all schools can be places where kids can be after school, have good after school activities, have connections to community partners, to caring adults, but also to warm meals, to someone who can help with homework” he said. “Our students are telling us, literally telling us, this is what they need and it’s our job as educators that we reopen school to make sure we are taking care of the whole child, not just their academics.”

He spoke a lot and asked many questions, trying to see how students and families in Baton Rouge have been recovering from the impact of the pandemic, both academically and mentally.

At McKinley Middle, he met with six parents of students at that school.

“Your perspective is what I’m looking for,” Cardona said. “What’s good, what’s working, what’s helpful and what we need to be thinking about at the federal level to make sure that your children have the opportunity to be successful?”

The parents spoke of the joy of seeing their children back in school and enjoying student performances.

Latasha Christophe has a daughter in the sixth-grade at McKinley, but she also works as a guidance counselor at the middle school. She said her daughter came back to school this year after previously learning virtually and, while she’s been fine overall, she’s had some anger issues. She said it’s part of a larger wave of children with problems, including an uptick in students who have suicidal thoughts.

“People thought that schools opening back up and getting kids back in school would be the solution, but for a lot of kids that has not been the case,” Christophe said. “They’ve gone through something so traumatic and it’s taken longer for them to heal.”

Christophe said schools need more support

“We do see a lot more students who are suicidal,” she said.

Another parent, Pamela Matassa Hayes, said her son who attends McKinley has dyslexia issues, and she has another child with mental health issues. She said Louisiana does not offer enough now for students in either camp.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” Hayes said. “I just know that there has to be an answer.”

Students and parents also talked up after-school activities — or the lack thereof.

Will Robicheaux, who is a teacher at Madison Prep high school in Baton Rouge, said many students have had parents lose jobs and have little waiting for them at home. He said there’s little available after school for them except sports.

“A whole lot more students want to stay after school,” Robicheaux said. “They don’t have anything to do.”

One Glen Oaks High student suggested that students should play a greater role in after school programs, with older students mentoring younger ones.

“I want something like Big Buddy,” referring to the local after school program, “but not with a Big Buddy, but someone our age,” he said.