Starting today, Louisianans 5 years and older are once again required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Face masks that properly cover the wearer’s mouth and nose should be worn indoors at all times, unless a person is in a home, officials said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards reissued the statewide mask mandate amid an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the delta variant continues to rapidly spread.

The mandate will be in place at least until Sept. 1., the governor said.

Who has to wear masks?

Mask-wearing is required for everyone 5 years and older. Children younger than five who are enrolled in kindergarten are required to wear one as well.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends children 2 to 4 years old wear a mask even though it is not required.

The exemptions are:

Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering.

Anyone who is consuming a drink or food.

Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired.

Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience.

Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes.

Where do you have to wear a mask?

Masks are required at all indoor public places in Louisiana including:

schools

businesses

universities

churches

Businesses that fail to enforce the mask mandate could be subject to citations, according to the governor’s proclamation.

Why was the mask mandate reissued?

The increased caseload and hospitalizations, most of which involve unvaccinated patients, caused by the variant have put a strain on hospitals across Louisiana and facilities are reporting staffing shortages. Doctors and hospital CEOs joined Edwards in the announcement Monday, pleading for the public to wear masks to help slow the spread.

On Tuesday, there were a record-breaking 2,112 total coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state along with 3,783 more confirmed cases and 53 more confirmed deaths.

Read more about the mandate, along with where you can tested or vaccinated in Louisiana.