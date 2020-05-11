Open Health Care Clinic and Runner's Courier Service will offer free walk-up coronavirus testing at two Baton Rouge locations this week as part of a pilot program to bring testing resources into underserved communities.

You may be eligible for the test if you're currently exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Those include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, or sore throat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends testing if you don't have symptoms but come from a racial or ethnic minority disproportionately affected by COVID-19. That includes African-Americans, who are dying at vastly higher rates from the coronavirus in Louisiana than people of other races.

If you have an ID and insurance card, bring it with you, but testing is also available free of charge for those who are uninsured. A doctor's order is not needed.

You can also receive a free coronavirus test at one of two dozen Federally Qualified Health Centers across the region.

For additional information call (225) 655-6422.

The testing will be available on select days at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 12

Capital Missionary Baptist Church

5565 Hooper Road

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 14

Martin Luther King Community Center

4000 Gus Young Ave.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

