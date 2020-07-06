A federal judge has denied a request from Baton Rouge jail inmates seeking the immediate release of medically vulnerable prisoners who are at heightened risk for severe illness or death from the coronavirus.

That was one element in an ongoing lawsuit alleging conditions inside the jail are unconstitutional because inmates can't protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs called East Baton Rouge Parish Prison a "dilapidated warehouse of caged humanity" and claimed jail staff are not capable of providing adequate medical care, arguing release is the only effective way to protect medically vulnerable inmates — those with underlying conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes that are known to exacerbate the effects of coronavirus.

+3 Lawsuit: Baton Rouge inmates seek release due to coronavirus risk, potential 'death sentence' A group of inmates in Baton Rouge's jail filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday seeking their release to home confinement because the coro…

But U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson ruled last week their legal argument is inappropriate. He also disagreed with their claim that steps are not being taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus inside the jail.

Jackson noted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, has "implemented screening and hygiene procedures, distributed masks and cleaning supplies, and even reduced the prison population" where possible. He also noted that no inmates have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Local judges, prosecutors and public defenders worked with law enforcement to reduce arrests, resolve cases and release people awaiting trial during the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. Those efforts caused the jail population to reach a historic low, though the numbers have been creeping back up since Louisiana started reopening and arrests increased.

Cases inside the jail have also trailed off and officials now believe the virus has been eradicated from the detention center, at least for now. Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Monday the last remaining positive case had received a negative test.

Of course people are still being booked into jail every day, so that could change in the future. But officials have implemented a new booking process that involves screening inmates for symptoms and quarantining them for 14 days before placing them in general population, Hicks said.

Mass testing has not been conducted in Parish Prison despite recommendations from the governor that tests be administered to asymptomatic people in congregate settings.

+4 85% of inmates in St. Gabriel women's prison got coronavirus — but most showed no symptoms Results from a rare example of mass testing — conducted last month at a women's prison building in St. Gabriel — add to a growing collection o…

The federal lawsuit, meanwhile, will continue to proceed, now focusing on questions of whether the jail's conditions and its health care program are constitutional.

Several civil rights attorneys and organizations teamed up on the lawsuit, including the Advancement Project and the Center for Constitutional Rights.

"We are disappointed by the judge's ruling. We think people need to be released immediately for their safety," said David Utter, an attorney on the case who also represents multiple families of people who have died in Parish Prison before the coronavirus. "But we look forward to proceeding to next steps of this important case."

+5 Three years after East Baton Rouge privatized jail health care, inmate death rate remains high Concerns about medical care in Baton Rouge's jail reached a boiling point in August 2015 when a group of nurses laid their grievances before t…