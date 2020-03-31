For Hayden Sills, the reality set in days after pitching Denham Springs to a 7-1 victory over East Ascension in a tournament game played March 14.
“I pitched pretty well. I felt like every time I pitched, I got stronger and was throwing harder,” Sills recalled. “At the time, I had no idea it might be my last game.”
Sills needed surgery to repair the posterior labrum in his pitching arm and missed most of his junior season. With a 3-0 record, Sills was well on the way to a bounce back season. It was the same story for battery mate Cade Cole.
“I made a tackle on the sideline in the last football game of the regular season. When I went out-of-bounds, my foot slipped a little on some concrete,” Cole explained. “That was all it took … it was a torn ACL. I couldn’t play baseball my junior year.
“As I went through rehab, they let me do a little catching in the bullpen. All I could do was watch. Being able to catch and play was important to me. I was ready for this.”
The Yellow Jackets were 8-7 when the LHSAA halted its spring seasons as part of Louisiana’s mitigation for the novel coronavirus pandemic. Both players believe the Yellow Jackets had learned from a tough early-season schedule and were on the brink of a breakthrough.
A suspended season could be a cruel career-ending break for seniors like Cole and Sills stays on DSHS’ coach Mark Carroll’s mind. The LHSAA has not yet decided when or if seasons can be completed.
“It has been a pleasure and an honor to coach both those guys,” Carroll said. “They are such hard workers. And I know how much work they put in to be ready to play this year.
“For a coach, there is next year. And the underclassmen have next year. One thing I think most of us as coaches have talked about is a way to honor these guys if we don't get to play again.”
Sills and Cole had hoped their season seasons would attract recruiters — a process slowed by the suspended season. Both are working out on their own, completing school courses online and looking toward futures beyond baseball. Cole, who notes the challenge of taking calculus online, plans an engineering major. Sills would like to become a physical therapist.
“Now that we will be out of school until at least April 30, I’m inclined to think we won’t play,” Sills said. “All we can do is wait and hope for the best.”