Business groups largely applauded Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision Monday to loosen the state's stay-at-home order, citing a need to rebuild consumer confidence to recover from the damage the coronavirus pandemic has done to the economy.
“We hope it’s like a pause button was hit for the past three months,” said EK Navan, co-founder and chief strategy officer for Regymen Fitness, which has three locations in metro Baton Rouge.
Gyms, movie theaters and places of worship can open with 25% capacity and people spaced safely apart. Barber shops, nail salons, hair salons, bars that offer food service, casinos and video poker, museums (an exception being children's museums), zoos and aquariums also can operate at a quarter their normal capacity. Massage parlors, spas and tattoo parlors are among the businesses that will remain closed, along with bars that don't serve food.
With many businesses that are being allowed restricted openings, there is still concern about surviving on 25% capacity and other concerns too.
"Many challenges will remain for employers related to access to capital, access to PPE (protective gear), the availability of child care and summer camps, and the risks and concerns of a second wave," said Baton Rouge Area Chamber President Adam Knapp, encouraging businesses to take recommended safety precautions in the workplace and continuing to support remote work for as many employees as possible.
Regymen plans to open its Louisiana locations on Monday, with smaller and shorter fitness classes, lots of extra sanitation stations and employees passing through every 20 minutes to wipe down equipment.
“We’re expecting full attendance at a reduced capacity,” Navan said, but Regymen will take a financial hit operating at 25% capacity and limping along on shorter classes and offering online and on-demand workouts. Regymen will be able to make the finances work once it can operate at 50% capacity, he said.
The first phase of the reopening, which draws heavily from White House guidance, is a slow move toward loosening restrictions. The new restrictions will be in place starting Friday for 21 days, until June 5, Edwards said. He'll make an announcement on June 1 if they need to be extended further and whether more types of businesses can open.
'Getting back to normal': Baton Rouge restaurants open outdoor seating; food trucks planned in parks; mall plans curbside pickups
Dawn Starns, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which represents small businesses, said while easing the order is a positive step forward for restaurants and retailers, it won’t mean much for businesses that can’t operate at 25% capacity, such as small salons.
“Hopefully, it will make people feel more comfortable, getting them back out to eat, back to their offices,” she said. “It all goes to consumer confidence.”
Restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in services if they limit indoor table service to 25% of their capacity.
Stan Harris, who is CEO of the Louisiana Restaurant Association and worked on the state task force committees making recommendations, said there are some restaurants "where 25% is not enough sales volume to open," Harris said.
Restaurants have been allowed to offer only take-out and delivery since stay-at-home orders were issued in mid-March and then allowed as of May 1 to provide outside dining at tables spaced safely apart. Fewer than 5% of restaurants in Louisiana have patios, mostly because of the hot summers, Harris said.
Even with loosened restrictions allowing limited inside dining, "We project there will be a significant mortality of restaurants. They are cash flow-driven businesses at very low profit margins," he said.
Kristin Alfandre, manager of Mason's Grill in Baton Rouge, said restaurant profit margins are typically between 10% and 15% on average. Mason's Grill has only seen about 20% of its normal sales in recent weeks, but the business doesn't expect to turn a profit until at least 50% or closer to 75% capacity.
"I do appreciate that we're able to open up the dining room, but there's not going to be a profit," she said.
Clarke Cadzow, owner of Highland Coffees just outside the North Gates of LSU, has watched not just a large swath of his customer base but also employees who were students at LSU leave in recent weeks. LSU's summer school classes are also online so it's not expected students, staff and faculty would return until August at the earliest.
"It's absolutely unsustainable," he said of the restrictions stretching for several more months.
Stephen Hightower, who runs City Group Hospitality restaurant group which includes City Pork Brasserie & Bar, was optimistic about the stay-at-home order being loosened but noted that there are more unfunded mandates on restaurants right now.
"The 25% is helpful, but does it allow us to pay the bills? Probably not," Hightower said. "We're going to be able to sustain but not without extreme losses, even with the help of our (federal Paycheck Protection Program) loan."
Masks, gloves and even plexiglass barriers are more costs businesses face at a time of restricted customer capacity, he said.
There are more than 1,400 clients to schedule at Lux Salon, which expects to open Monday, said owner Greg Metzler. There are about 15 employees who are going to work in shorter shifts but the salon hours will be extended so all the stylists can see customers while limiting the number of clients in the building.
It has been a very stressful few weeks, going from about $1 million in annual revenue to no sales. The reopening will be limited in that salon; it won't be offering hair blow-drying services, just cuts and color treatment.
"It's going to be difficult to turn a profit at 25%, but we own our building so we're not at the mercy of the landlord," Metzler said.
Jill Kidder, CEO of the Louisiana Travel Association, was hopeful that loosening the stay-at-home order might spur some domestic travelers to visit attractions once again.
"Our businesses desperately want to get open again; … we've been decimated," Kidder said. "It's going to be a slow recovery and it's going to take some time for people to feel comfortable to travel."
During a meeting last week of the the Resilient Louisiana Commission’s Gaming Task Force, several operators expressed doubts about being able to stay open at 25% capacity, a figure that includes employees.
For example, casino staffing in departments such as surveillance and security are set by state law, and the cost of labor may outstrip what a quarter-full riverboat can bring in.
Tessa Holloway, is the owner of the four Kidz Karousel day care centers, all of which have remained open to take care of the children of health care workers. Now that things are opening up, Holloway said the parents of children who had been going to Kidz Karousel want them to return.
“That’s putting us in a bad situation,” she said. The day cares are operating at 40% capacity because the number of children in each class has been reduced. Seventy percent of the day cares in the state have been closed as a result of the pandemic, and Holloway said a third of those businesses won’t be able to reopen because of finances.
“We’re trying to decide, do we put out health care workers’ children? Or do we not let our regulars back in? What do you do?,” she said. Holloway said she wished the state had issued some guidance or would loosen restrictions on how many children could interact with a teacher back to what they were before the pandemic.
Pamela Sandoz, owns The Bookstore, a bar on Airline Highway that doesn’t serve food. She said the decision to keep neighborhood bars closed is “devastating."
“Many of us will not recover from this,” she said. “I’m nervous. I’ve been closed since March with zero income and no end in sight. I’ll be closed for a minimum until June.”
Sandoz and some other bar owners across the state are “lawyer shopping,” arguing that it’s unfair for small establishments to be shut down because they don’t serve food. “I can sterilize my bar and stools a lot easier than a casino can sterilize its cards, touch screens, chips and slot machines between each customer.”