Four summer camps planned by the LSU College of Engineering for middle and high school students will still be held in June and July, now in an online format in light of changes due to the coronavirus.
The camps are:
- Multicultural Engineering Tigers, for grades 10-12, June 12-17.
- Exploring STEM, for grades 6-8, June 15-19.
- Coding Camp, for grades 10-12, June 15-19.
- Halliburton eXploration Camp for Inspiring Tomorrow’s Engineers, for female students, grades 9-11, July 12-17.
Registration is open now at https://precollege.lsu.edu/apply.
The cost for each camp is $175.