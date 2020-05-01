A drive-thru testing site will open May 4 in East Baton Rouge Parish to serve those who feel symptoms of coronavirus, health care workers and first responders, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Senator Regina Barrow announced Friday.
The site will be located in the Walmart parking lot near the Cortana Mall. No doctor's note is necessary, but an appointment is. The tests are free.
“A key component to protecting our citizens is to increase testing in our community,” Broome said. “This testing site will accept anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. I urge our residents to take advantage of this resource. Do not stigmatize this virus. Anyone can catch it and getting tested is essential to slowing the spread in our community.”
The testing site will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. as long as weather permits.
Testing requires an appointment through Quest Diagnostic's online portal or app, and individuals receiving the nasal swabs must wear a mask. The site will not allow walk-ups.