GONZALES — The three-parish 23rd Judicial District Court and the Ascension Parish Court have suspended all scheduled court proceedings until further notice, court officials said Sunday.
The two court systems will still be open to conduct other business and will hear emergency or time sensitive cases as needed, court officials said in a brief statement.
The move from the court systems comes as other courts have suspended activity in face of the novel coronavirus's spread in Louisiana and Gov. John Bel Edwards' order to cancel all public gatherings of 250 or more people through mid-April.
A number of public events have been cancellation or postponed.
The 23rd JDC is a state district court that encompasses Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes and four courthouses, in Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville and Convent. The court system handles felony and misdemeanor crimes, family court matters and larger civil cases.
Ascension Parish Court is specific to Ascension only and handles traffic tickets, some other misdemeanors and small civil claims.
Those will questions about their court appearances should contact the appropriate judge’s office as follows: Judge Jason Verdigets, Judge Alvin Turner Jr., Judge Tess Stromberg and Judge Erin Wiley Lanoux at (225) 621-8500; Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. at (225) 562-2280; or Judge Emile R. St. Pierre, an ad hoc judge for 23rd Judicial District Court Division D, at (985) 369-8801.