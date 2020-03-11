LSU officials said Wednesday they are discouraging students from travel during spring break and that leaders are considering whether closing the school after the break makes sense.

Also, moving to online classes only remains an option.

LSU might suspend face-to-face classes if coronavirus concerns escalate LSU is considering temporarily suspending face-to-face instruction because of the novel coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

In a message to students and families, the school said there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at LSU.

"As of this time, there is no reason to believe anyone at LSU is clinically affected," according to the statement.

Spring break is the last week of March.

"We realize many students had plans for spring break, and some have already spent money on those plans," it says.

"But we ask you to consider where you would be traveling and to and what the situation would be like when you get there."

The statement says, "We are considering whether closing after spring break would be beneficial. We will keep you posted on that decision when it is made. At this time, all options are being considered to enable you to complete the semester in a safe way."

If that happens, students who could not return home would be accomodated.

The goal, the school said, is to ensure that all students finish the spring semester and get full credit for their classes to avoid graduation delays.

Athletic and other spring events remain on schedule.

Earlier in the day state Superintendent of Education John White said state officials have had internal discussions about public schools conducting classes online because of the novel coronavirus "and hope that does not come to pass."

White, in his last day on the job, made the comments during a meeting of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

He noted after the meeting that some schools already operate with online classes only.

"I think it is feasible," White said. "Whether or not it is desirable or feasible at the scales contemplated is a different question."

Whether the virus closes public schools is a local district decision, with the final call made by the local superintendent and school board.

"There have not been a flood of inquiries from local school systems," White said.

Doris Voitier, a BESE member and veteran superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish school system, said she was notified Wednesday morning that an elementary school student showed up at school wearing a mask amid a handful of coronavirus cases in the New Orleans area.