An abbreviated season that included a 21-3 record was not everything the LSU softball team hoped. But the season cut short before SEC play and the postseason by the novel coronavirus pandemic has netted a top 10 national ranking the Tigers for the sixth straight year.
LSU finished at No. 5 in both the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches and ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll, according to a university news release.
Coach Beth Torina's LSU squad has been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season. LSU earned a total of 649 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers picked up 406 points.
LSU also finished the season as not only the highest ranked SEC team, but also the highest ranked team east of the Mississippi. The University of Louisiana (18-6) also garnered Top 10 rankings in both polls — finishing eighth in the USA Today poll and ninth in ESPN poll.
LSU led the nation in earned run average at a 0.9. Other pitching notes included:
• Maribeth Gorsuch tossed the first seven-inning perfect game in program history against Belmont on Feb. 22, throwing 21 first pitch strikes and striking out a career-high 16 batters.
• Shelby Wickersham, Maribeth Gorsuch, Ali Kilponen and Shelbi Sunseri all had a Top 35 ERA in the country.
The Tigers finishing ninth in the nation with a team batting average .344. Georgia Clark led the way with a .429 mark, while Aliyah Andrews hit .408 in the 24 games. Andrews was 18-for-19 in stolen bases and moved into second on the all-time stolen base list this season.
2020 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 7 (Final)
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2020 Record, Previous Ranking
1, UCLA (32), 800, 25-1, 1
2, Washington, 763, 23-2, 2
3, Texas, 732, 24-3, 3
4, Arizona, 693, 22-3, 4
5, LSU, 649, 21-3, 5
6, Oklahoma, 635, 20-4, 6
7, Florida, 615, 23-4, 7
8, UL, 559, 18-6, 8
9, Oregon, 531, 22-2, 9
10, Alabama, 465, 14-8
11, Kentucky, 447, 20-4, 11
12, Florida State, 418, 17-7, 12
12, Oklahoma State, 418, 19-5, 13
14, Georgia, 372, 23-5, 14
15, South Carolina, 300, 17-6, 16
16, Virginia Tech, 295, 21-4, 17
17, Arizona State, 280, 22-7, 15
18, Michigan, 233, 15-8, 18
19, Arkansas, 185, 19-6, 20
20, Mississippi State, 179, 23-3, 21
21, UCF, 167, 21-5-1, 22
22, Minnesota, 161, 15-9-1, 19
23, Baylor, 122, 19-5, 24
24, Fresno State, 93, 21-4, 25
25, Missouri, 82, 19-7, 23
Receiving Votes: Duke (49), Stanford (39), Utah (30), North Texas (21), James Madison (20), Texas Tech (15), San Jose State (14), Tennessee (5), Cal State Fullerton (4), Wisconsin (4), Houston (2), North Carolina State (2), Stephen F. Austin (1).
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), 2020 Record, Points, Previous Ranking
1, UCLA (20), 25-1, 500, 1
2, Washington, 23-2, 469, 3
3, Texas, 24-3, 464, 2
4, Arizona, 22-3, 432, T4
5, LSU, 21-3, 406, T4
6, Florida, 23-4, 374, 7
6, Oklahoma, 20-4, 374, 6
8, Oregon, 22-2, 342, 9
9, UL, 18-6, 324, 8
10, Kentucky, 20-4, 296, T11
11, Oklahoma State, 19-5, 283, T11
12, Florida State, 17-7, 258, 10
13, Alabama, 14-8, 240, 13
14, Georgia, 23-5, ,226, 14
15, Arizona State, 22-7, 183, 15
15, South Carolina, 17-6, 183, 16
17, Baylor, 19-5, 156, 18
18, Virginia Tech, 21-4, 142, 21
19, Michigan, 15-8, 140, 17
20, Mississippi State, 25-3, 126, 22
21, Arkansas, 18-6, 103, 20
22, Minnesota, 15-9-1, 97, 19
23, Fresno State, 21-4, 87, 25
24, UCF, 21-5-1, 69, 23
25, Duke, 23-4, 49, RV
Others receiving votes: Stanford (41), Missouri (36), Utah (33), North Texas (29), San Jose State (18), James Madison (7), North Carolina State (4), Texas A&M (4), Loyola Marymount (1), Oregon State (1), South Florida (1)