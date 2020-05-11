Monday means it's time to kick off another week of great food. Really, why cook when we're blessed with so many restaurants offering up a variety of choices of decilious meals?

Some restaurants now have outdoor eating spaces open to eat your pick-up meal. Here's some suggestions for take-out today:

Magpie Cafe

The Magpie Cafe, 3205 Perkins Road, closed its doors in March but recently reopened, and we're liking the fresh choices on its grab-and-go menu.

If you want something delicious and filling that's already prepared, pick up Magpie's orzo salads made with your choice of chickpeas, chicken or shrimp.

You can also order off the menu by calling (225) 366-6885 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to place your takeout order. Visit magpiebrla.com to see what's available on the menu.

Southern Pearl Oyster House

Shrimp, anyone? Yes, please!

Southern Pearl Oyster House, 9460 Perkins Road, prepares it in a variety of ways. One of our favorites is the Shrimp Orleans ($20), featuring Gulf shrimp sauteed with Southern Pearl's original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce served with sliced Gambino's French and your choice of two sides.

Ready to order? We thought so. Call (225) 416-5913 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and visit halfshelloysterhouse.com to see the complete menu.

Lit Pizza

Lit Pizza has brought back its Philly Cheesesteak Pizza for May, and we're cheering.

The pizza features thinly sliced Philly steak, white sauce, mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, finished with a drizzle of creamy Philly sauce.

Lit Pizza has plenty of locations in the Baton Rouge area from which to order:

Call (225) 454-6797 between 11 a.m. and 9 a.m. for 3930 Burbank Drive

Call (225) 402-4445 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. for 14601 Airline Highway, Gonzales

Call (225) 424-6182 between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. for 1189 Americana Blvd., Zachary

Call (225) 960-4038 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. for 9770 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Call (225) 424-6144 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. for 2520 Outfitters Drive, Gonzales.

Call (225) 960-4051 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. for 7474 Corporate Blvd.

Call (225) 412-0001 between 10:30 a.m. .and 9 p.m. for 447 Oak Plaza Blvd., Brusly

