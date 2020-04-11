The LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts and Kids Orchestra are connecting with people through an online series and educational instruction during the state's coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Arts@Home is the name of the new continuing education series started by the LSU faculty. Posted on YouTube, the videos showcase faculty members from the college's Schools of Music and Theatre.

The series covers a wide range of subjects that reflect the faculty's research and creative activities. Archived concerts and performances also will be posted.

Subscribe to the series at lsu.edu/cmda.

For a little music education, visit Kids Orchestra's website, kidsorchestra.org/koathome, where a new virtual learning program called KO@Home is available.

The program features, for Kids Orchestra members, weekly mini-lessons from KO teaching artists on musical topics such as instrument care and how to prepare for a concert.

Available to everyone are other resources including a series on instrument care and handling guides and a curated list of music resources.

KO@Home will be updated regularly with new family-friendly resources.

“Even though we are facing unexpected challenges during the coronavirus pandemic with our after school program suspended until further notice, we are still here and committed to advancing our mission by shifting our approach from after school musical training to online music learning," Executive Director Jody Hanet said. "With KO@Home, we hope to keep impacting children’s lives through music and being a resource to families across East Baton Rouge Parish.”

Families who use KO@Home are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using hashtags #KOatHome and #KOProud or by emailing info@kidsorchestra.org.