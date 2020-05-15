A steady stream of customers made there way into several shopping centers across Baton Rouge as they reopened Friday for the first time since mid-March stay-at-home orders partially shut many of them down.
At Siegen Marketplace during mid-morning Sean Smith waited in his pick-up truck in the parking lot for his wife Jennifer to finish shopping at Joann's Fabric and Craft store. But there wasn't much inventory at the store, especially for elastic material which wasn't available.
"The supply was really low," she said."It's in high demand but I got a couple of other things to help out."
The Smiths drove from Prairieville to Baton Rouge for their shopping trip which included another stop at Lowes for plants.
Smith said he plans to get a haircut soon as well, one of the industries which re-opened for the first time on Friday.
"We're hopeful that things will get back to normal, it's good to see people out shopping and driving," he said.
About half of the stores at Siegen Marketplace were open to the public, some were limited to curbside pick-up.
Meanwhile, The Mall of Louisiana has been closed for indoor visitors since March 23, citing the state stay-at-home order as the reason. The sign was not removed nor were the doors open on Friday despite shopping malls included in the governor's order signed late Thursday.
About two dozen stores began curbside pickup in early May at the Mall of Louisiana but there weren't any customers on Friday morning. The nail salon with an external entrance at the mall was still closed despite being allowed to re-open.
Mall officials did not respond to requests for comment about plans to re-open.
The minimum amount of space per person for indoor shopping malls is 300 square feet or 25% fire marshal capacity, according to the state website.
The Sears store and auto center at the mall expects to re-open on 11 a.m. Saturday, to prepare the store installed sneeze guards at check out counters, employees will be wearing masks and its fitting rooms will be closed, according to a letter sent to customers.
Brookfield Properties expects to re-open the Covington outdoor mall Nord du Lac on Saturday to customers, according to its website.
Meanwhile, the Tanger Outlet in Gonzales re-opened on Friday but only a few stores like Journeys, Rack Room Shoes, Shoe Lovers and Fragrance Outlet are participating, according to its website. The outdoor mall is encouraging customers to wear masks and offering free masks to visitors and limited its hours to between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
At Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, about half of the stores there were open about half a dozen even had doors wide open to entice customers and window shoppers.
The movie theater, LA Fitness and Barnes and Noble was still closed. A nail salon had about a dozen customers and there were some shoppers in the open plaza.
Baker resident Nada Bittar was visiting a friend who lives at Perkins Rowe taking her baby for a stroll, but no shopping or eating out yet.
"We're not ready for shopping, I would prefer to stay home with my family," she said. "I think people need to be careful, we need more time."
But was time to leave the house for New Orleans resident Babby Doley who took a little road trip to Baton Rouge.
Doley meant to pick up some home furnishings from Z Gallerie but it hasn't re-opened yet. She also plans to shop at a few nurseries to pick up plants.
"Even though the store was closed it was still worth it for the drive," she said. "I don't have anything else to do, it feels good to be out and about just to get out of the house."
Doley said she's a little nervous that the state is re-opening too much too soon, especially at bars in New Orleans.
"I see a lot of people there not practicing social distancing or wearing masks," she said.