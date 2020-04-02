Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the state will confirm the most coronavirus cases in a single day on Thursday, but he warned the huge spike is coming from a backlog in private lab results that don't necessarily accurately reflect the growth of the virus.

Speaking on WWL Radio Thursday morning, Edwards indicated the state Health Department will report the large number of cases around noon, after two days of adding more than 1,000 cases. Officials this week have continually pointed to a "logjam" in private tests that were taken a week or longer ago in some cases that are just now being confirmed.

Edwards said the numbers would be "jarring" on Thursday, and he wanted to prepare people for the number and put it into context. In addition to the new cases, the state confirmed 37 more people with coronavirus died, bringing the death toll to 310.

“We have one of the highest per-capita rates of testing in the country," Edwards said. "But these reports are not as smooth and as timely as we’d like them to be.”

The huge increases in cases have frustrated efforts to understand exactly how Louisiana's social distancing policies are working, after the governor said he expected to see them show up in the numbers around Wednesday or Thursday.

Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state's Office of Public Health, said some of the cases are new. But the majority are older, making it harder to use the number of confirmed cases to talk about the state's trajectory.

Billioux instead pointed to hospitalizations and deaths as a better metric for modeling the growth of coronavirus here.

While the state confirmed more than 40% new cases, Billioux said he did not expect a 40% jump in hospitalizations, for instance.

Coronavirus deaths grow in these parishes as state enters 'critical' month, John Bel Edwards says As a growing number of Louisiana parishes face a "disturbing" number of deaths from the new coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday …

Still, the increase in the number of deaths brought the state’s death toll to 310.

Louisiana has worse health outcomes than most other states, and officials have said that puts residents here more at risk of severe illness or death from the virus.

Edwards is set to brief the media on the coronavirus figures at 2:30 p.m.

Check back for more.