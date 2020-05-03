When the Louisiana Legislature gavels back into session at 9 a.m. Monday, the only issue that lawmakers can come close to turning into law will be the only one on which they won’t vote: whether the Gulf Fritillary becomes the official state butterfly.

Both chambers were set to vote on near-identical bills when the Legislature suspended March 16 its 85-day annual session, only five legislative days in, to help stem the community spread of the novel coronavirus. A couple of word changes on one or the other bill, and that legislation could be headed to the governor’s desk by sundown Monday.

“I don’t think we’re going to do any butterfly bills,” said Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.

Lawmakers have more important work and only 28 days to get it done. Legislators are going to have to focus on measures that respond to COVID-19 and to the economic issues caused by closing casinos and other businesses.

“COVID-related bills that we have, economy-related bills that we have, and the budget; those are the priorities,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzalez.

Not all the legislators are on board with showing up Monday — Democrats, the Legislative Black Caucus and others want to wait until May 15 when the “stay at home” directive is set to be lifted.

But Cortez and Schexnayder say waiting that long would require too many committees to meet at once. Instead, they plan to spread out hearings so that more than one committee room can be used and thereby keep social distancing.

The Senate needs to consent on appointments and lawmakers need to renew a handful state agencies to allow them to continue operations. The Department of Transportation and Development and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are among those on the list this year.

Mostly legislators will be dealing with the roughly $30 billion budget that pays for public schools, health care for about 1 out of 4 residents, supplements law enforcement salaries and all manner of other state services.

Houma Republican Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, is the chief sponsor of the state’s annual operating budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1.

He wants to start hearings Monday. But the heavy lifting can’t begin until May 11, after the Revenue Estimating Conference meets. The REC is charged with determining just how much money the legislators are allowed to spend.

Making those estimates will be difficult.

Sales tax receipts undoubtably are down for the month April, but just how much won’t be known until collections are completed near the end of May and reported in June after the scheduled session adjourns. Oil prices have collapsed, and the collection of severance taxes has been discontinued for the time being. Plus, the closure of casinos will cut deeply into available revenues.

Most of the budget is made up of federal government grants and dedications in the law that direct where the money comes from and how it should be spent. Only about $10 billion of the $30 billion comes from Louisiana-based taxes and sources, which leaves budget architects little wiggle room to absorb a shortfall.

Best guess estimates are that state government revenues will fall about $450 million to $500 million short, Zeringue said.

Government should be able to weather the lower numbers for rest of the current fiscal year, Zeringue tells anyone who asks. “We’ll be OK (for the current year). All bets are off for FY21,” Zeringue told the Pelican Institute last week.

“Most big departments should be ready for some cuts. It’s just a fact of life,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Bodi White, the Central Republican who gets the budget legislation, House Bill 105, upon House approval.

Legislators have to pass a balanced budget by July 1 or the state will have to stop spending. Zeringue said he thinks it can be done by 6 p.m. June 1 when the annual session is scheduled to adjourn. So does Schexnayder, though he left an out.

“A new budget has to be in place by July 1, which means a special session may be required on that and other issues,” Schexnayder said.

Budget architects also need to account for all that money coming in from the federal government — $1.8 billion from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, along with millions more from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other sources. But that picture is muddled.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said last week he believes local governments might not have enough eligible expenditures to spend all $810 million because the state has coordinated much of the spending on coronavirus resources and because it can’t be used to offset lost revenue.

Cortez and Schexnayder asked legislators to prioritize their bills in order to focus more on the budget and other COVID-19 measures. About a third of the 1,548 bills and resolutions will be heard.

But that still leaves a lot of other issues on the table, from changes in the controversial Industrial Tax Exemption Program, in which the state forgives some local taxes for companies, to tort reform, which would place limits on people going to court to seek damages for their injuries.

Lawmakers also will consider clinical assessments for drivers convicted a second time of Driving While Intoxicated. Other measures would set a retirement age for judges and provide pathway for retired teachers to return to the classroom.

No doubt a resolution terminating the governor’s order from which the “stay at home” directive was extended could come up if its conservative House sponsors can get anywhere near the 53 votes necessary for passage.

Not all the legislators are enthused about returning. One of the 144 lawmakers died from COVID-19: Rep. Reggie Bagala, R-Cut Off. Two, Cortez and Baton Rouge Democratic Rep. Ted James, contracted the virus but survived.

James posted a photo Saturday of a protest to the “Stay at Home” extension and noted that nobody seemed to be wearing masks or was social distancing. “I won’t be entering the Capitol on Monday,” James said.

