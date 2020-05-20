Health officials are reporting 68 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 3,213 on Wednesday.

The parish also reported two additional deaths, raising the death toll in East Baton Rouge to 237.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 35,316 COVID-19 cases across the state, up 278 from 35,038 on Tuesday.

Currently, 931 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized, down 73 from 1,004. That marks the first time fewer than 1,000 patients were reported as hospitalized since March 28, when 927 patients were listed as hospitalization and more than a third of them listed as being on ventilators.

There were 110 patients reported on ventilators Wednesday, down two from 112.

Louisiana's hospitalization totals peaked on April 13 at 2,134 and has seen a relatively consistent decline since. In the last 10 days hospitalization have decreased by an average of roughly 38 patients per day. That's an average of 10 more per day compared to the previous period, which saw decreases of about 28 patients per day, according to the state's daily updates.

2,485 people in the state have died, and increase from 2,458 on Tuesday.

