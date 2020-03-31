Coronavirus file photo stock of masks

Hundreds of finished protective masks wait to be bagged at Blue Delta Jean Company in Verona, Mississippi, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The company shifted from making high-end blue jeans to producing 50,000 masks per week.(Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Health officials are reporting more positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana on Tuesday, March 31.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 5,237 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the state. Two-hundred and 39 people have died. 

One-thousand three-hundred and fifty-five coronavirus patients in Louisiana are hospitalized. Four-hundred and thirty-eight of them are on ventilators.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, 228 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The total number of resident deaths in the parish has now reached 12, with one other death occurring at a Baton Rouge hospital from a Mississippi resident.

