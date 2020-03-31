Health officials are reporting more positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana on Tuesday, March 31.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 5,237 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the state. Two-hundred and 39 people have died.

One-thousand three-hundred and fifty-five coronavirus patients in Louisiana are hospitalized. Four-hundred and thirty-eight of them are on ventilators.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, 228 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The total number of resident deaths in the parish has now reached 12, with one other death occurring at a Baton Rouge hospital from a Mississippi resident.

