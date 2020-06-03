LSU athletic director Scott Woodward will join us for a virtual town hall Thursday to discuss the Tigers and their plans for reopening the athletic department.
Woodward will appear with sports columnist Scott Rabalais and answer your questions about LSU — and college sports in general — during and after the coronavirus pandemic.
The town hall will begin at noon.
The event is closed to the public, to comply with safety protocols. But you can watch it live at theadvocate.com, NOLA.com, Facebook or YouTube.
Can't see module below? Click here.