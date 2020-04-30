After weeks working at home, 12-month employees of the Livingston Parish school system are being told to return to work Monday.

Superintendent Joe Murphy issued his order Wednesday night for the return of these 300-plus full-year employees, most of them school administrators.

Murphy said 12-month employees' return to the office is critical as Livingston finalizes its education plans for the summer and fall and “to be adequately prepared for whatever challenges remain ahead.”

Livingston Parish, like other school districts across the state, closed its schools and sent kids home on March 13 as a way to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. School buildings were closed to the public 11 days later and all employees were sent home.

Grades could drop for Livingston Parish high school students failing to do work from home Livingston Parish high school students could see their grades slip if they get behind on the work they are assigned while schools are closed d…

School buildings will remain closed to the public. School officials, however, are planning to bring some high school students, ones enrolled in online courses though the Plato Learning platform, back to school for final exams conducted in person.

Full-year personnel represent less than 10 percent of Livingston’s roughly 3,500 employees. The district’s 2,000 classroom teachers and educators, most of them nine-month employees, will continue to teach remotely from their homes

In an interview Wednesday with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, Murphy said he was "extremely disappointed" with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision earlier this week to extend his stay-at-home order through May 15.

The decision complicated Murphy's reopening schools.

Individual schools, Murphy said, should haven't a problem complying with the governor's order since their 12-month employees are usually just the principal and custodians.

At the Livingston Parish Central Office, located at 13909 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, "we have a lot of 12-month employees and we’re going to have to work hard to make sure we follow the guidelines," Murphy said.

Those employees will be limited to no more than 10 to a room, will have to stay six-feet part, and will receive masks they can wear if they wish, he said.

In his order Wednesday, Murphy said that 12-month employees "who have existing health issues, who may be exhibiting symptoms or who have other health-related concerns” will need to take leave.