For the first time in its history, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council convened to make decisions via video conference — something many workplaces have been doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many of those work meetings, the Metro Council struggled through glitches. Councilman Trae Welch could be heard but not seen because his webcam was on the fritz.

And the ending seemed like the final moments of a Hallmark Christmas movie, with various council members expressing how much they’ve missed each other because of social distancing requirements.

“I really appreciate everyone who helped conduct the video conference,” Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson said in a shoutout to IT personnel and administrative officials who put the meeting together. "I appreciate y’all’s hard work with trying to move this city forward.”

There were two ways to watch the 40-minute meeting, either the city-parish website and Facebook page and on Cox's Metro 21 cable channel.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks was the only person absent from the 12-member body. Most members participated from home, while a few, like Councilman Dwight Hudson, videoed in from his office at City Hall.

The members of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration who chimed in to answer questions for council members also did so remotely.

Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis’ invocation at the start of the meeting largely consisted of prayers related to the community’s healing amid the pandemic. Aside from video interruptions and some audio trouble, the meeting flowed largely like an in-person gathering.

The council discussed and voted on about 20 items, none major. Wilson said controversial measures would wait until "stay-at-home" orders are lifted.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul had wanted the council to consider some personnel restructuring, but later asked that it not come up. His recommendations include eliminating some high-ranking supervisory positions, which are among the highest paid, and organizing the department into four bureaus — each overseen by a deputy chief who would report to Paul. The Baton Rouge police union has criticized the proposal.

Before everyone logged out, Councilwoman Tara Wicker thanked Wilson for how the meeting went.

“Y’all stay safe. I miss you guys,” she told her colleagues.

To which Collins-Lewis replied, “I miss you, too.”

And Welch said, “Same here.”