Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the continued surge in coronavirus cases, fueled by the highly-transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates, in a 1:30 p.m. press conference Friday.
Since the start of Louisiana's fourth coronavirus wave, hospitals in the state have become overwhelmed with the amount of COVID patients requiring treatment as hospitalization numbers continue to break records. Coronavirus deaths in the state are beginning to skyrocket and younger people -- almost all unvaccinated -- are beginning to make up a larger percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.
Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, said Tuesday that if the spread doesn’t begin to slow down soon, additional restrictions may need to be considered.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,337 more confirmed cases and 43 new confirmed deaths. The statewide total for hospitalizations is now 2,907.
Watch and follow the press conference live below.
