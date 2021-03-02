Louisiana will move to a Phase 3 of coronavirus rules on Wednesday, which means a loosening of some restrictions.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the move Tuesday afternoon, one day ahead of his current order expiring. The new rules will remain in place for at least 28 days until at least March 31.

The mask mandate will stay in place, Edwards said.

The new phase means expanded capacity for some bars and restaurants.

Here's a full rundown of what Phase 3 allows and prohibits.

  • 75% capacity at restaurants, malls and most other businesses
  • Gatherings in indoor event halls limited to 50% capacity, up to 250 people
  • Bars in all parishes at 25% or in parishes below 5% positivity at 50%
  • Live music is allowed indoors
  • Bars and restaurants can't sell alcohol after 11 p.m. People under 21 years old can't enter bars.
  • Religious services in Louisiana will not have capacity limits
  • Gyms and fitness centers will stay at 50% capacity limits
  • Louisiana legislators and legislative staff can get the coronavirus vaccines

