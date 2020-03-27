The Louisiana Economic Development department which is typically focused on attracting businesses to the state has pivoted to recovery support for companies in Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic.

LED stood up a phone hotline to answer questions from business owners but anticipates high call volume and encourages individuals to email to organization. It also has resources available online which breaks down resources by region. It includes links to all of the state emergency orders, financial assistance and even arts and entertainment industry specific financial aid.

The economic development organization suggests businesses interested in the U.S. Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loan program, which can provide companies up to $2 million should reach out to the SBA directly.

State officials mandated this week that all non-essential businesses must shut their physical doors to the public in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Businesses are making tremendous sacrifices to slow the spread. Resources are available to help businesses navigate this crisis," said Governor John Bel Edwards in a news release.

The LED support email is LEDbiz@la.gov and the hotline is 833-457-0531 available between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during weekdays.

