Most local schools have a plan for remote learning by students while schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. There also are some education options for coaches, courtesy of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association.
LHSCA director Eric Held sent emails to coaches and athletic directors on Tuesday, telling them to look for professional development ideas and courses that will be pushed out through social media in the days ahead. Held stresses that none of these ideas/courses are required by the LHSAA.
“During this hiatus, I believe we can get smarter as coaches and add to our professional development toolbox so we can give more to our players, staff, and parents that are in our program,” Held said. “Coaches can regularly check Twitter, their e-mail, or log into NFHSLearn.com for professional development resources.
“I once saw on a corny classroom poster that said, ‘Never stop learning because life never stops teaching.’ We want to remain positive as we move forward to that anticipated return date of April 14. But we know that there are more hurdles to overcome.”
LHSBCA honors Cook
Walker’s Jalen Cook was selected as the MVP of the all-state boys team selected by the Louisiana High School Basketball Association. Cook was the only local player on the first team. Kentrell Garnett of Catholic and Port Allen’s Collin Holloway were second-team selections.
Brusly’s Angel Bradford and of Dijone Flowers of Live Oak made the girls second-team choices. Only players of member coaches are eligible for the LHSBCA teams.
Evann Morris of Walker is one of three seniors awarded scholarships by the LHSBCA. Ethan Kovatch of Lafayette High and Madison Beinvenu of Catholic-New Iberia were the other scholarship winners.
Nomination deadlines near
The Hood Dental Care/Denham Springs High Athlete Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 10th induction class until March 31.
Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2020 are available to the public at www.denhamspringshs.org.
For more information, contact Jim Spring at jimspring53@hotmail.com or (225) 588-0366.
• St. Amant High also is accepting applications for its 2020 induction class until March 31. Copies of the guidelines can be found on the Ascension Parish School Board website at www.apsb.org/page/sta-sports or for more information call (225) 391-6017.
Contact SAHS athletic director David Oliver via email at david.oliver@apsb.org for added information.