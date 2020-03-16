Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus will become the capital region's main testing location for the coronavirus, city leaders announced Monday.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced those plans while detailing the local response to the coronavirus outbreak Monday morning.

"Any individual with signs or symptoms of the flu or coronavirus must call their medical provider for a referral to the community testing center," Broome saud. "Only patients with a provider order, faxed to the testing center, will be administered a COVID-19 test. Upon arrival, patients will show their provider order, state issued ID, insurance card, and remain in their vehicle while healthcare professionals administer the test. If you are bringing a child for testing, the guardians name must match the name on the provider order."

The center, which opened Monday, is staffed by employees from Baton Rouge Clinic, Baton Rouge General, Ochsner-Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake, and Woman’s Hospital.

Health professionals say the test results will take between three and five days to process. Results will be sent to the doctor who ordered the test.

The testing center is open between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 114 cases as of Monday morning, with the majority in the New Orleans area.

The Mayor’s office, along with local healthcare organizations, will open a drive-thru community testing center for COVID-19 at Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus. Learn more: https://t.co/j0iVFKPCes pic.twitter.com/DbCiJS1ZYi — Baton Rouge General (@BRGeneral) March 16, 2020

No cases have been reported in Baton Rouge, but it's not clear how many people have been tested for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

While the majority of people who contract the disease exhibit mild, cold-like symptoms, the illness can cause serious, and sometimes deadly, complications for older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

The outbreak has already proven fatal in Louisiana.