It's Friday, and we're already thinking about what to eat. Bonut? Philly cheesesteak po-boy?

OK, both.

Check out our restaurant suggestions for Friday:

Roul's Deli

If lunch is what you're looking for, the Philly cheesesteak ($11) at Roul's Deli is a perfect Friday choice. The sandwich combines chopped steak with onions and bell peppers. You can sit down in any of Roul's dining rooms at 3327 Highland Road, 5230 Plank Road, 7111 Airline Highway or 812 N. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales.

Or you can place takeout between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. by calling (225) 383-0622 (Highland Road), (225) 246-2222 (Plank Road), (225) 778-7285 (Airline Highway) or (225) 647-7685 (Gonzales). You can also visit the deli's Facebook page at facebook.com/RoulsDeli.

Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls

Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls, 555 Lafayette St., has bonuts (a combination biscuit/doughtnut) in all sorts of flavors.

The peaches and cream bonut is our favorite, but there's lots of others, including some "fancy" bonuts. You can get one for $2.99, six for $15.99 or a dozen for $29.99. And you'll want to wash them down with Batch 13's Nitro Brew ($4.45). In addition to breakfast items, the downtown cafe offers lunches and salad bowls, smothered biscuits and sandwiches.

Batch 13's dining room is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., but you can order takeout by calling (225) 424-6801 or visit eatbatch13.com.

