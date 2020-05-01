Restaurants across Baton Rouge with outdoor seating opened to sit-down diners Friday for the first time in more than a month.
The sunny spring afternoon drew out people who've only been able to get take-out or delivery since mid-March because of a state-imposed stay-at-home order intended to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Even with the easing of restrictions Friday to allow customers to sit in patio and outdoor seating areas, restaurants cannot provide direct table service, must space out tables and limit the number of people at tables. Employees also are required to wear masks when dealing with customers picking up their meals.
The Velvet Cactus, which reopened a few days ago serving take-out, played music for several outdoor tables Friday afternoon.
The regular outdoor patio with colorful decor isn't open yet, so a makeshift outdoor seating area in the parking lot was created as the restaurant takes "baby steps" towards sit-down dining. A hand sanitizing table was on hand and diners had take-out containers.
A group of women sat together eating tacos in the shade for their normal weekly lunch, a ritual that had been stunted in recent weeks.
"I think that it just comes down to personal responsibility," Morgan Smith, who lives in Denham Springs, said of the balance between public health and reopening the economy.
Smith, who works in agriculture, said she's been pretty active during the stay-at-home order but makes sure to wash her hands regularly.
"Other than some things being closed, it hasn't stopped me from venturing out," she said.
The company is making sure all employees have access to coronavirus testing, he said. Only about six workers returned this week as dozens more are still furloughed. The restaurant had been closed since March 22.
"While we are very eager to have guests, the health of the staff comes first," said Joel Justice, general manager of The Velvet Cactus, who donned a mask himself.
The restaurant is gearing up this weekend toward Cinco de Mayo celebrations on May 5, which is expected to draw crowds. Customer demand has been strong this week.
"We are going to have to police people a little with distancing," Justice said about the weekend party. "We do think that tonight will be busier than people coming for lunch trying to experience the outdoor dining."
Restaurants were very active on social media to attract outdoor sit-down diners, among them the Agave Blue Tequila and Taco in Prairieville and Tsunami Sushi in downtown Baton Rouge. Near LSU, The Chimes on Highland opened its rooftop on Friday, while Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, The Blue Rose Bakery and Cafe, the Bullfish Bar and Kitchen and Willie's all said they opened patio seating. Mansurs on the Boulevard got creative and set up outdoor seating in its parking lot.
Zippy's Burritos, Tacos and More in Baton Rouge had numerous diners on its regular patio and even spread out some tables and chairs into its parking lot for extra distance between customers.
One couple, who are regulars, decided to swing by for tacos after watching the U.S. Air Force fly B-52 bombers overhead earlier in the afternoon in support of health care workers and first responders.
"We've been doing take-out," said Mike Ragsdale, but it's not the same, he said. "Having the opportunity to sit outside is great. It's slowly getting back to normal."
For Atomic Burger in Baton Rouge, the business has not closed since the restrictions were enacted because it has a drive-thru window. But sales have been especially sluggish since LSU closed its campus.
On Friday afternoon, there were more than a dozen cars in the drive-thru and a few diners on the front porch.
Atomic Burger did not furlough any of its 30 workers and was approved for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan designed to keep workers on business payrolls. To prepare for outdoor seating on Friday, the restaurant ordered plexiglass to be installed at the counter and all its workers will be wearing gloves and masks.
"Once everything opens back up, we don't know what it's going to be like for restaurants. This crisis has had a tremendous financial impact on the entire country," said Joe Spitale, co-owner of Atomic Burger. "We don't know what spending is going to be like, … which could be a recessive period for the country."
The burger joint is even offering tablecloths as single-serve picnic blankets for customers.
Buying personal protection equipment was not nearly as difficult as the food supply chain for fresh beef, Spitale said.
"The scariest thing to me is what's to come at the (meat) packer level; we use a lot of beef," he said. "It would be catastrophic for us if there was some kind of (fresh) beef shortage. We're working with our distributor partners to do what we can to stabilize our supply. We've never used frozen beef."
The restaurant has taken a few items off the menu because some distributors have had trouble projecting order volume, making some foods difficult to procure.
In another step toward getting back to normal, the Baton Rouge city-parish park system is coordinating with some restaurants to open food trucks in parks and offering reduced permit fees to do so. Walk On's, Newk's, Louisiana Lemonade and Ninja Snowballs are expected to sell food and drinks at local parks from food trucks.
The Downtown Development District noted that many of its downtown restaurants are adapting and offering more dining options and included a list of 25 that are offering take-out, delivery and/or curbside service. Some restaurants have outside seating, while the DDD has dining tables in North Boulevard Town Square, seating on the downtown riverfront and was recommending greenspace areas for picnics.