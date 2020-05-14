Baton Rouge City Court will reopen to the public Monday but limit the number of visitors and require them to wear masks and have their temperature checked due to the ongoing coronavirus threat, the court said Thursday.

The City Court announcement came nearly two months after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order and three days after he announced that Louisiana will launch the first phase of reopening its economy Friday.

+9 Louisiana to enter Phase I of coronavirus reopening, but 'It’s not mission accomplished' Louisiana will begin the first phase of reopening its economy Friday, nearly two months after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home orde…

City Court, located on St. Louis Street across from City Hall, will open at 8 a.m. Monday. The public will be allowed to pay fines and fees in person and file civil pleadings in person.

Strict adherence to the court's social distancing guidelines will be required. With no exceptions, only the person with court business will be allowed inside the courthouse, unless that individual is being accompanied by a caregiver or an interpreter.

The court also will be open to the public for drug screens, to pay and handle outstanding bench warrants, obtain extensions, and visit the onsite motor vehicle office.

Elzie Alford Jr., the City Court clerk of court and judicial administrator, said the court continues to encourage the public to visit the court's website to pay fines and fees online or by telephone, and to utilize fax filing for civil cases.

The court's fax filing number is (225) 389-5260. Payments can be made via the court's website at www.brla.gov/150/City-Court.