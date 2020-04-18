41a6c4dc-336e-59d0-b90b-f5dd4a4563c5
Coronavirus testing at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Monday March 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

An additional 462 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, bringing the total to 23,580, according to health officials' noon update Saturday.

There are 1,476 confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The state's death total is now at 1,267 after 54 more deaths were reported Saturday.

Across Louisiana, 1,761 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 347 people on ventilators.

See totals for neighboring parishes:

Ascension: 496 cases, 30 deaths

East Feliciana: 90 cases, 7 deaths

Iberville: 270 cases, 21 deaths

Livingston: 144 cases, 8 deaths

Point Coupee: 64 cases, 5 deaths

St. Helena: 19 cases, 1 death

West Baton Rouge: 86 cases, 10 deaths

West Feliciana: 74 cases, 0 deaths

NOTE: TABS AT BOTTOM OF MAP CAN BE USED TO NAVIGATE SUBSETS OF STATEWIDE AND LOCAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PARISH-BY-PARISH TOTALS, VENTILATOR USE, AGE GROUPS AND MORE.

Click here for more information from the LDH.

The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.

As of Saturday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 598 tests conducted by the state and 9,006 commercial tests.

See our coronavirus tracking map here.

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

