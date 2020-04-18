An additional 462 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, bringing the total to 23,580, according to health officials' noon update Saturday.
There are 1,476 confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The state's death total is now at 1,267 after 54 more deaths were reported Saturday.
Across Louisiana, 1,761 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 347 people on ventilators.
See totals for neighboring parishes:
Ascension: 496 cases, 30 deaths
East Feliciana: 90 cases, 7 deaths
Iberville: 270 cases, 21 deaths
Livingston: 144 cases, 8 deaths
Point Coupee: 64 cases, 5 deaths
St. Helena: 19 cases, 1 death
West Baton Rouge: 86 cases, 10 deaths
West Feliciana: 74 cases, 0 deaths
NOTE: TABS AT BOTTOM OF MAP CAN BE USED TO NAVIGATE SUBSETS OF STATEWIDE AND LOCAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PARISH-BY-PARISH TOTALS, VENTILATOR USE, AGE GROUPS AND MORE.
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
As of Saturday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 598 tests conducted by the state and 9,006 commercial tests.
