Why not take a midweek break by ordering some takeout for dinner?

Good eating, and you would be helping to support our local restaurants while their dining rooms are shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

There's plenty of good food in the Baton Rouge area to choose from. Check out these three suggestions for today:

The Velvet Cactus

The Velvet Cactus, 7455 Old Hammond Highway, had closed its doors, but is reopening at 4 p.m. today with curbside service.

Give them some encouragement by ordering from its Tex-Mex menu. We're eyeing the steak fajitas topped with grilled onions and bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and jalapenos. The dish is $23.99 and is served with warm flour tortillas.

Call (225) 227-2563 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to place your curbside order. Visit thevelvetcactus.com to check out the menu.

Pastime Restaurant & Lounge

If you're looking for a variety of family meal choices, Pastime Restaurant & Lounge, 252 South Blvd., has you covered.

You can order family packs of everything from spaghetti and meatballs to grilled pork chops, but we're considering a po-boy pack. You can choose ham, turkey or roast beef to fill four po-boy French bread buns, and all are dressed with lettuce tomatoes, pickles and mayo ($34.95). You'll also get four bags of chips with that.

Place your order by calling (225) 343-5490 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Visit pastimerestaurant.com to see the full menu.

LA Po-Boy

LA Po-Boy, 9250 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, is known for its friendly staffers who always greet customers with a smile. Orders come with a roll or two of toilet paper, and the restaurant gives a discount to law enforcement officers.

It's said that LA Po-Boy's fried pickles are top notch, but we're looking at the restaurant's shrimp po-boy ($6.65 small; $12.69, large).

Call (225) 369-2017 between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. to place your takeout order.

