The Baton Rouge region added 62 new cases and six more deaths between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the latest totals to 445 confirmed cases in region and 16 deaths.
East Baton Rouge Parish has the most cases and deaths: 164 and 7, respectively, but Ascension Parish is close behind in the number of cases, rising 30% in one day to 139 cases. The parish also had another death, bringing its total to two.
Ascension’s case tally of 139 exceeds St. Tammany Parish’s by one, though Ascension has half the population of St. Tammany.
East Baton Rouge Parish added 11 cases on Sunday, up from 153 cases on Saturday and a nearly 7 percent increase. That’s a slower bump than the increase between Friday and Saturday, when East Baton Rouge added 29 cases, or a 23% increase.
Overall, the number of cases in the capital region rose 16 percent in one day, while the number of deaths rose 60%. Two of those deaths — in West Baton Rouge Parish — came after the state Department of Health’s midday report on cases, deaths and other coronavirus-related data.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office reported that 67-year-old and 80-year-old women had died from COVID-19 illnesses.
St. Helena Parish remains the only parish in the 12-parish region that doesn’t have a single confirmed case of coronavirus, the latest data show.