Emergency officials in Baton Rouge are alerting the public about how to limit unnecessary contact with first responders as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the state.
Anyone worried they or their loved ones may be exposed to or suffering from COVID-19 should know the difference between 911 and 211 calls, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
"911 is not necessary for stable people with flu-like symptoms," he said. "Please use 211 to get advice of the best and quickest methods for yourself individually. If your condition warrants an emergency response, they will advise you to contact 911. As always, for life-threatening injuries/illnesses call 911 immediately."