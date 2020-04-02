Most of Dr. Andrew McCall's patients at Louisiana Urology Group in Baton Rouge are at least 60 years old, so they understandably harbor fear and insecurity when it comes to the seeking healthcare during the coronavirus outbreak. Telemedicine can be out of a patient's comfort zone, but contracting a respiratory disease would be, too.

McCall has put together some "telemedicine tidbits," or telehealth made simple and easy to understand, to help patients gain a comfort level with the emerging healthcare trend — virtual visits with their doctor via smartphone or computer.

"Bottom line is that the majority of patients don't believe in telehealth and I want to provide real time insight into not only how beneficial it can be right now, but also insight into the future of medicine," he said Wednesday.

The ramp-up has been quick. The novel coronavirus has frustrated physicians and patients alike and "drastically changed overnight" the healthcare system, McCall said.

"In these tenuous and unprecedented times, especially for those of us in healthcare delivery, we must find safe and innovative ways of connecting with our patients," he said. "The time for telehealth is now."

A national survey released Wednesday showed that 42% of the 2,000 U.S. residents contacted were not even aware of telehealth. Of those who did know, few have actually used the service for their own care or know someone who has.

However, nearly 60% of the respondents indicated that COVID-19 has made them more likely to consider using a telehealth service in the future, according to the survey conducted by Sykes Enterprises, which provides business process outsourcing services.

With coronavirus keeping Louisiana at home, remote doctor visits skyrocket through telemedicine Before the coronavirus arrived in Louisiana, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System was averaging 14 telemedicine visits a day …

McCall, a Baton Rouge urologist, said he noticed last week "a lot of pushback from the population" to telehealth, but he stressed that "it's pretty easy to do, honestly."

All a patient needs is a smartphone with a camera and they can take part in a video conference with their doctor. Typically, once a patient has done this, the response is, "That was easy," he said.

McCall said a telehealth appointment is virtually the same as a visit to a doctor's office. The telehealth patient will first speak over the phone with the front desk, a virtual waiting room, to take care of all necessary paperwork. A time will then be scheduled for the telehealth appointment.

If a video visit is not doable with a phone or computer, the appointment can be handled with a straight telephone conversation, McCall said, and Medicare is covering both video and audio visits.

"You can handle a lot of this just through conversation," he said, such as, in urology cases, how well a patient is urinating or how often the patient is getting up at night to urinate.

The main goal with telehealth is to protect patients from unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus in a healthcare facility, McCall said. Persons in their 60s and above "are the ones we really want to keep out of the doctor's office," he added.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered Louisiana residents to stay home whenever possible through the end of April.

Some of McCall's "telemedicine tidbits" are that established and new patients alike can benefit from telehealth; telehealth will benefit patients with their existing medical issues; and some new issues with established patients can be handled via telehealth.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the largest health insurer in the state, recently announced it is not charging members to have medical or behavioral health online visits with BlueCare, its signature telehealth platform.

+3 Blue Cross to waive fees for coronavirus testing in Louisiana, among other insurers Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and some other major health insurance providers in the state are waiving fees for coronavirus testing …

McCall stressed that telehealth patients do not surrender their confidentiality or privacy. His door is closed when he conducts a telemedicine appointment, and it is a one-on-one experience with the patient.

"It's very private. We want to maximize patient privacy," he said.

At the start of each telehealth visit, McCall said he screens patients by asking if they have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, which are symptoms of the coronavirus. If something serious is noticed during that screening or the rest of the telehealth visit, McCall said he can help the patient get into a clinic quickly.

McCall said a kidney blockage or kidney stone, for example, would require an actual office visit.

Health insurers across Louisiana are required by a state Insurance Department emergency order to expand access to telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic.

State emergency order expands access to telemedicine to help curb spread of coronavirus An emergency order has been issued requiring health insurers across the state to expand access to telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients aren't required to have an existing relationship with the medical professional prior to the telemedicine visit. Some health insurers have that restriction in contracts, but the department's order overrides that provision.

Health insurers also are required to cover mental health services delivered using telemedicine just as if they were in-person visits.