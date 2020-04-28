Drive-thru testing sites for the novel coronavirus that have been set up in Gramercy and Donaldsonville will close Wednesday due to inclement weather but are expected reopen on Thursday.
The National Weather Service office in Slidell has forecast heavy rain through Wednesday, including squall lines that could bring hail, damaging wind and the potential for tornadoes.
St. James Parish has a coronavirus testing site at Gramercy Elementary School; Ascension Parish has one at Donaldsonville Primary School.
Both sites' hours of 8 a.m. to noon are expected to resume Thursday, officials in both parishes said.
Donaldsonville Primary is located at 38210 La. 3089. Gramercy Elementary is located at 601 E. 2nd St.